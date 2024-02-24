WWE Elimination Chamber: Cody Rhodes Challenges The Rock to a Match and Seth Rollins Delivers Injury Update

After a thrilling Women's Elimination Chamber match and a throwdown for the WWE Tag Team Championships, it was time for the Grayson Waller Effect, and the segment delivered some buzzworthy moments. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were Waller's guests on the show, with Austin Theory also being in the ring for the show, and Rollins got things started with a big injury update, revealing that in a few days, he will be medically cleared to compete. Then it was Rhodes' turn to share some news, and after taking some shots at The Rock in a promo, he called out Rock for a one-on-one match ahead of his match against Roman Reigns, and Rollins pledged to help Rhodes if the Bloodline tried to interfere.

Rollins started off by addressing the Men's Chamber match later in the night, revealing that he will be back in action very soon. "Perth, you want to know a little secret? I am just days away from being medically cleared to compete," Rollins said. "And so whoever wins that match, I have news for them, they don't stand a chance, because it's WrestleMania 40, the biggest Wrestlemania of all time. Grayson, the world is going to sing my song, and I'm going to do what only I can. Put on a show like nobody on this planet, because I am a visionary. I am revolutionary. I am (crowd chants Seth Freakin Rollins)."

Waller then asked Rhodes about coming close to getting Roman Reigns vs The Rock at WrestleMania, asking him if he was selfish in taking that match away from everyone. Then Rocky Sucks chants broke out throughout the stadium. "I am indeed a fan of Dwayne The Rock Johnson," Rhodes said. "And if he were here, I'm sure he would call me a candy something. Prattle on about Roody-poo poo, something about pie. What is it that he calls fans of mine? Cody crybabies. Let me ask, are there any Cody crybabies in here tonight?"

"I'm sure the one thing that Rock wouldn't want to talk about is the conversation we had up to this point, why I stepped out of the WrestleMania main event before I stepped back in," Rhodes said. Waller then referred to Rock as The People's Champion, which Rhodes addressed as well.

"People's Champion, hmm. That is a grand and lofty title, one that you cannot self-appoint. Maybe at one point The Rock was the People's Champ, but I believe to be the People's Champ, you have to be around the people," Rhodes said. More Rocky sucks chants broke out. "You know what, the World Heavyweight Champion had a bit of an announcement, and I think I have a bit of an announcement myself. Rock you indeed slapped me across the face, and at WrestleMania 40 I am wrestling Roman Reigns in the main event, but until then I'm wide open. So let's make it official. Rock I want to wrestle you one-on-one. Anytime, any place."

"What do you say Perth," Rollins asked the crowd. "I think it's time we cut the head off the snake once and for all. Cody, I admire your challenge to The Rock, but when it comes to The Bloodline, you know, and the entire world knows there's no such thing as one on one. So if and when The Rock decides to take you up on that challenge, just know you won't be fighting that battle alone."

"Theory then snatched the microphone from Waller and confronted Rhodes, using one of Rock's own lines. Theory then gave Rock's promo and insulted Rhodes with a finish his story line. Rollins kept goading Theory and then smashed him through a sign. Waller let it happen, not interfering when Rollins hit a curb stomp on Theory to end the segment.

WWE Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Nia Jax

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Finn Bálor & Damian Priest (C) def. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Women's Elimination Chamber Match (to determine Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender at WrestleMania): Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Raquel Rodriguez

Men's Elimination Chamber Match (to determine the No. 1 Contender for World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania): Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley vs LA Knight vs Kevin Owens vs Logan Paul

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect

