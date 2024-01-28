Cody Rhodes Pays Tribute to His Elite Stablemates in AEW After WWE Royal Rumble Win

In the main event of the 2024 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes aimed to finish his story for a second consecutive year. As the match winded down, the final four men stood tall in the ring -- WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Rhodes, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. All four men had a certifiable reason for wanting to win the match but ultimately it was Rhodes who overcame adversity once again and claimed his spot.

Rhodes is the first back to back winner in 26 years, following a short lineage of only four men that have done so in WWE's history. After eliminating CM Punk and cementing his spot in the history books, Rhodes made a callback to last year where after his win, he paid tribute to his AEW Elite stablemates Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. As the camera zoomed in on his face, he held up the "two sweet" hand signal that he pressed to his lips and then did Omega's trademark gun "bang" signal.

2 for the young bucks, one for kenny. forever the elite #royalrumble pic.twitter.com/je1XVCK7wW — alexia 🎲 (@turnstiletribe) January 28, 2024

Rhodes joined forces with the aforementioned names after he left WWE, joining the Bullet Club NJPW stable and its off-shoot, The Elite. The group notably helped create All Elite Wrestling with the help of AEW President Tony Khan. Rhodes was with the company through January of 2022, parting ways with the promotion to re-join WWE where he returned at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins.

Though Rhodes has long since closed that chapter on his career, he has spoken highly about the three men in recent times, noting that they have a "great relationship" and they are "bonded forever." "Matt, Nick, and I have a great relationship, Kenny and I have a great relationship," Rhodes told Fightful in July. "We're bonded forever. If we never step into another ring together, I would have their back and I hope they have mine and I really wish them the best in whatever they do but again, thank you to Matt and Nick Jackson for allowing that footage which allows the real story to be told because I think I saw some people thinking this would be revised. Maybe revised to my perspective, but not the fiction, the reality. Matt & Nick are a huge part of it, Kenny as well so I'm glad it's in there."

With the win, Rhodes appears to be on track to facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again. Reigns defended the title at the Rumble in a fatal four-way against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. He ultimately retained the title with the help of Solo Sikoa but there were more than a few near-falls in the match.