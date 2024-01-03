The Rock Reflects on WWE Return: "We're Just Getting Started."

The People's Champ rung in the new year for WWE. This past Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his return to WWE television, popping up on the broadcast to confront Jinder Mahal. This started as a typical Rock return segment, with a heel getting lit up with playground insults before taking a People's Elbow, but the final words were anything but. After taking out Mahal, Rock got back on the microphone to tease that at his dinner that evening, he was going to sit "at the head of the table." This one line turned social media upside down as everyone began to speculate that the long-awaited Rock vs. Roman Reigns match was finally in motion.

The Rock is "Just Getting Started" Following WWE Return

(Photo: WWE)

It sounds like the Brahma Bull's cameo on Monday was not just a one-off.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock shared a clip of his WWE Monday Night Raw segment, showing love to the fans for making the moment so special.

"It all hits differently. The theme, the crowd, the connection, the reaction, the electricity, the chills – the mana," Rock wrote. "Helluva way to bring in 2024. Grateful, blessed & inspired to forever be, the People's Champ."

In a similar vein to how he ended his Raw promo, Rock concluded this caption with another ominous hint towards the future: "We're just getting started."

There is no word on if WWE is legitimately planning to move forward with Rock vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it is worth noting that the "head of the table" line was deliberately referenced on commentary and repurposed on both replays and WWE-branded social media posts.

Rock vs. Roman is a match that has been rumored for years. These two members of the Anoa'i family have always been tethered, and that connection reached a fever pitch when Roman adopted his "Tribal Chief" gimmick. Considering Roman's current motive is to make his relatives "acknowledge him" as the head of his family's table, many have looked to The Rock over the years as being that final boss challenger for Roman's top dog status. According to Rock himself, this match was locked in on a handshake deal for WWE WrestleMania 39 but plans ultimately fell through.

"The north star thought was let's not do something good, let's not do something great, let's do something unprecedented. A match? Great," Rock said in Fall 2023. "The bigger thought was what can we do for the fans where WrestleMania isn't the end of something, it's actually the beginning of something bigger. We got really, really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was."