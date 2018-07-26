The Rock Attached to Yet Another WrestleMania Rumor

The rumors of The Rock competing at WrestleMania 35 continues to gain momentum.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter writes that WWE is discussing plans to have Rock on next year’s super card. This comes on the heels of a report from Wednesday that asserted WWE had reached out to 46-year old and that Rocky is considering a WrestleMania return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite being one of the pillars of the industry, The Rock typically stays out of wrestling headlines. However, it appears we’re in high season for rumors regarding his return — but a lot of that has to do with him publicly declaring he wants to wrestle again.

“I can’t wait to get back to a WWE ring,” Rock said. “People always ask me ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like inside a WWE ring because there’s a certain live crowd acumen that is second to none. That was always and will always be the best part of my job when it comes to wrestling. Whether I’m wresting a match or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it.”

This quote raises eyebrows and just a few days later he was implicated in a report that had him showing up at next week’s Raw in Miami. A Raw cameo in South Beach is not unheard for The Rock, either, as he showed up to verbally duel with The New Day in 2016.

But if Rock does show up on Monday, he may already have a dancing partner. Elias has been all too vocal during interviews and on Twitter about challenging The Rock. He had this to say during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“But Rock if you’re out there listening, I’m doing it every single week. I’m doing it in front of millions of people around the world every single week. I’m doing in front of tens of thousands in person live at every show I go to. So why don’t you come, walk with Elias and I can show you how it’s really done,” he said.

So could we be marching towards a Rock vs. Elias battle at WrestleMania 35? It’s a little far off to make any type of prediction, but it certainly appears Elias is keeping his fingers crossed. Fantasizing about a guitar-themed insult battled followed by an actual match is a fun place to take our imagination, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Photo: Getty