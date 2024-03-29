The Undertaker: Bray Wyatt Was "The Most Logical" WWE Star to Beat The Streak

The streak... is over. Those four words uttered by Michael Cole was the only noise that came out of New Orleans after referee Charles Robinson counted the 1-2-3. Over 75,000 fans stared at the ring in shocked silence as Brock Lesnar's hand was raised and The Undertaker lay defeated on the mat. After 21 straight victories, this moment marked Taker's first loss at WrestleMania and the end of the fabled streak. The streak had been a staple of the Showcase of the Immortals, as once Taker's win column started to pile up, WWE began to build full storylines around superstars bent on bringing an end to the Deadman's dominance. While opportunities to win world titles or headline WrestleMania come around every year, only one man would ever have the chance to lay claim to beating the streak.

The Undertaker Thinks Bray Wyatt Should've Beat The Streak

(Photo: WWE)

In another timeline, the Eater of Worlds laid the Deadman to rest.

Speaking on his Patreon, The Undertaker noted that the "most logical" person to end his WrestleMania undefeated streak would have been Bray Wyatt.

"The most logical person to break it would have been Bray Wyatt," Taker said. "There were so many comparisons between the two characters and the darkness and the different things. For him to be able to have broke it would have been such a feather in his cap and in something that could have extended the character of the Undertaker in a different capacity."

Taker and Wyatt did in fact clash, facing one another at WWE WrestleMania 31, just one year after Lesnar broke the streak. Wyatt carried that feud by his lonesome, calling out The Undertaker on WWE Monday Night Raw throughout early 2015. Taker would not appear live until the day of WWE WrestleMania 31 itself, meeting Wyatt for the first time seconds before the bell rung. After 15 minutes of back and forth action, Taker got the pinfall victory.

That night in San Francisco would not be the only time Taker and Wyatt would cross paths. The two danced one again that fall at WWE Survivor Series, facing off in a tag match that also included Kane and Luke Harper (AEW's Brodie Lee). Taker and Wyatt most recently shared the ring at WWE Raw is XXX in January 2023 in a torch-passing moment.

Wyatt's posthumous documentary, Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, premieres on Peacock on April 1st.