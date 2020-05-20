The Undertaker Reveals How Long He Wanted His WWE WrestleMania Streak to Last

✖

The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania came to a shocking end back at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 when "The Deadman" was soundly defeated by Brock Lesnar. Fans and wrestlers alike have debated ever since then if it was the right choice for Taker's streak to fall to 21-1 (he's since improved it to 24-2), and "The Phenom" himself has discussed the decision numerous times in recent interviews. While he's stated in the past that he doesn't think it was a mistake, he did admit during an interview this week with Pardon My Take that, if it were left up to him, fans would've seen the streak stick around for a few more years.

"Selfishly, would I have liked to have gone 25, 26-0? Of course. I mean, that would probably have been the greatest record in all of wrestling," Undertaker said. "But, business is business, and sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down. The most important thing, after that one, afterwards, I mean, I was concussed. So, I didn't even remember it. I was more concerned afterwards about my head to stop hurting and being able to come out of the dark for a couple weeks.

In a separate interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Undertaker revealed that he tried to have his WrestleMania match with Lesnar happen a few years sooner when he had that face-to-face encounter with "The Beast" at UFC 121 back in October 2010.

"I was there to pick a fight. I was sent there personally to pick a fight, and I was unaware that Dana [White] had no clue what was going to happen, which I felt horrible about after the fact," he said. "I thought there had been some kind of discussion between him and Vince [McMahon]. At that time Brock was so hot in the MMA world, so obviously ... I was like, 'You know what? Why not try it?' There was no personal animosity really. But it was basically me saying, 'All right, you left our world, I'm going to come into your world and I'm going to call you out.' That was it, obviously it was a huge media storm."

"A wrestling fight," he added with a chuckle. "I was trying to get him back in my world. I'm pretty gutsy, but my days of getting in the Octagon are far past me. I thought, obviously there was such a history there because of his run with WWE and his success with UFC, this is huge if I can make it happen. That's what it was all about."

