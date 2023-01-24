"American Badass" Undertaker Returns at WWE Raw XXX, Endorses Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker revived his classic "American Badass" persona for the Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special on Monday night in Philadelphia. "Big Evil" interrupted a promo from LA Knight early in the show, complete with a motorcycle entrance and Kid Rock entrance theme.

Knight proceeded to cut a promo on Undertaker while hyping up his Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt then arrived and caused Knight to run into the room, where Undertaker choked him out before tossing him to Wyatt for a Sister Abigail. "The Deadman" then whispered something in Wyatt's ear before leaving.

Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) spoke with ComicBook back in 2020 and brought up his controversial early 2000s persona. While it was a significant departure from "The Phenom's" previous persona, it managed to build up its own fandom before he reverted back to the classic "Deadman."

"I think we cut that off," Calaway said at the time. "We cut that off kind of early when we did the American Badass the first time. I think we could have got a little more mileage out of it, but, it was a different variation. It was an older iteration of it. The American Badass has got a few more years on him. He's a little more grizzled even. And there were still so many I think, aspects of The Undertake you could see in there, so I think it was just like I've wrapped everything all together. And I think those people were really excited."

