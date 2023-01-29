Bray Wyatt on Being Compared to The Undertaker, Their Raw XXX Interaction

Bray Wyatt gave a rare out-of-character interview in the post-show press conference following Saturday night's Royal Rumble. The event saw Wyatt beat LA Knight in the first "Pitch Black Match," which included Wyatt take on a new look before Uncle Howdy sent LA Knight through a portion of the entrance stage by diving off a platform. Wyatt was asked about his interaction with The Undertaker during the 30th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw earlier this week, which saw "The Deadman" whisper something to Wyatt.

Wyatt refrained from saying what it was, then discussed the common comparisons he gets to "The Phenom." The former WWE Champion was released by WWE back in July 2022 but returned to the company last October. Saturday marked his first televised match since the return.

"It's the kinda thing that only I get to have, you know? It's something for me, it's something for my children to see down the line, you know? It's just like a gratification. Something for all of your hard work and all of the years you've been compared to him even though you didn't ask for it. I think everyone in the world finally understands that I'm never gonna be him. I never tried to be him. Why would anyone be him? He's the only Undertaker," Wyatt said (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

Wyatt also talked about Pitch Black match — "There are some people that like new concepts and people who take risks and things, and then there are people who don't just because they don't. It's a sport to some, it's a show to others. The beautiful thing about wrestling and this industry is that there is something for everyone. I've always prided myself on the fact that I'm willing to take risks and do things that no one has ever done. In my opinion, if you're not willing to do that then what are you doing here?"