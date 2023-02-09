The Undertaker Reveals What He Told Bray Wyatt at WWE Raw XXX

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared a "passing of the torch" moment during Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary special last month, concluding with a moment where "The Deadman" whispered something to Wyatt before leaving the ring. Wyatt was asked about the interaction during Royal Rumble weekend but consistently declined to reveal what was said. The former WWE Champion beat LA Knight at the Royal Rumble that weekend, marking his first televised match since his return last year.

"It's the kinda thing that only I get to have, you know? It's something for me, it's something for my children to see down the line, you know? It's just like a gratification. Something for all of your hard work and all of the years you've been compared to him even though you didn't ask for it. I think everyone in the world finally understands that I'm never gonna be him. I never tried to be him. Why would anyone be him? He's the only Undertaker," Wyatt said during the post-show press conference.

However, "The Deadman" didn't have a problem revealing what the message was. He explained it during a recent interview with Sportsnet.

"I just let him know too that my phone's always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that's cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on questions that he has moving forward," Undertaker said (h/t F4WOnline). "It was a cool moment and it did exactly what I thought it would do."

The Undertaker on WWE Fans Comparing Bray Wyatt To Him

Elsewhere in the interview, "The Phenom" said he felt it was unfair to Wyatt for fans to constantly compare his work to what Undertaker did in his three decades in the business.

"I'm always interested in what Bray Wyatt is doing. They (the fans) were very interested, and I knew they would when I did it. There's a huge amount of comparisons between his character and mine. I think he's his own guy. He's his own character. I don't think it's fair to him to compare what he does to what I did. In the big scheme of things, it's in the same supernatural genre, but it's 2023, and he's doing his own thing, but I can appreciate [it]," he said.

"I can see what he's trying to do. I let him know, too, that my phone's always on, and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that's cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on questions that he has moving forward. It was a cool moment, and it did exactly what I thought it would do," he continued.