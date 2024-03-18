Bray Wyatt Documentary Coming to Peacock, The Undertaker to Narrate

Bray Wyatt's final televised WWE appearance came just about a year ago. The Eater of Worlds had just recently returned to WWE, revealing himself to be the man behind the cryptic "white rabbit" QR codes that had flashed on episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown. Wyatt had embraced a new persona, one that was closest to the real-life Windham Rotunda but still possessed all the dark and twisted characteristics that made him famous. On the road to WWE WrestleMania 39, Wyatt targeted Bobby Lashley, but their feud was dropped before it could really ever begin, as Wyatt was privately battling serious health issues.

Wyatt passed away from a heart attack six months later. His death shocked the wrestling world, with stars from all corners of the industry pouring out their hearts in mourning of the 36-year-old Wyatt. WWE ran a full tribute edition of WWE SmackDown for Wyatt while AEW stars like Buddy Matthews and Swerve Strickland paid homage to their late friend within entrances and ring gear.

Seven months removed from his passing, rumors swirled that Wyatt would be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. While it does not appear that he will be in the Class of 2024, WWE is set to bestow a high honor to the former WWE Champion during WWE WrestleMania 40 week.

Bray Wyatt Documentary Coming to Peacock

(Photo: WWE)

A master of storytelling is set to become the subject.

Peacock is set to premiere a documentary about the late Bray Wyatt, Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, on Monday, April 1st. The Undertaker, Wyatt's longtime mentor and WWE WrestleMania 31 opponent, will narrate the film.

As showcased in Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal's announcement trailer, stars like John Cena and Braun Strowman will provide commentary during the documentary. You can watch the trailer below...

"Windham Rotunda had a brilliant mind. There was no wall he wouldn't break down in the name of storytelling. You had no choice but to believe in him. He was just that good," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque wrote on social media. "It's time for his story to be the one that's told."

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal streams on Peacock on Monday, April 1st.