Jey Uso Spears Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, Bloodline Debuts the Spear Spike

Jey Uso kicked off WWE SmackDown and he was set to close it out as well, as Jey was booked in a match against Grayson Waller in the main event. This came as a result of an earlier confrontation between the two, where Waller mouthed off to Jey and Jey slapped him and knocked him down. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman would make their way down to the ring to watch the match though, and that would end up resulting in Sikoa and Reigns getting involved. Jey would still win the match against Waller by using a spear, and then he would shockingly hit Roman with a spear. Unfortunately, the numbers game was too much to overcome, and Reigns and Sikoa would hit the newly minted Spear Spike on Jey.

Jey Uso was doing just fine in his match against Waller, and seemed to be in control of the match. That's when Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman all came out, and that gave Waller an opening to hit a bit knee strike and knock Jey to the mat.

Waller was in control from this point on, but then he got too cocky and went for The Rock's People's Elbow on Jey. Jey rolled out of the way and Waller hit the mat, and then Jey went to slam him into the turnbuckle, but Waller dodged it. Jey then hit a spear on Waller, using Roman's own move. Jey went up top and hit the Uso Splash on Waller and got the pin and the win.

Roman was pretty annoyed at this point, and Sikoa would go in the ring and try to hit the Samoan Spike. Jey evaded the spike though and hit SIkoa with a superkick, knocking him out of the ring. That caused Reigns to spring to action, but when he got in the ring he ended up getting hit with a spear as well. Jey then dragged Roman over a bit and went up top for an Uso Splash, but he was pushed off by Sikoa.

Sikoa got Jey and once Reigns was on his feet, he was incensed. Reigns had Sikoa hold Jey and they hit the combination Spear Spike on Jey. Then the crowd was chanting "you got pinned" to Roman, and he took his frustration out on Jey, calling for another attack. Reigns and Sikoa hit Jey with a second Spear Spike to finish the job.

Roman and Jey will meet in Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam, and you can find the full card below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

SummerSlam streams live on Peacock on Saturday, August 5th.

