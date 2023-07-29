WWE's Jey Uso Guarantees Win Against Roman Reigns, "I Will Beat You Again" at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown tonight, but he wasn't first to the ring, as Jey Uso actually opened up SmackDown. Uso didn't get a chance to talk much though, as Reigns interrupted him and headed down to the ring with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Reigns delighted in telling Jey that the Champ starts the show, but he wasn't so delighted by what Jey had to say. Reigns wanted to pin the blame of Jimmy's injuries on Jey, but Jey soon reminded him that it was Reigns who made that happen. Not only that, but Jey stuck the knife in when he said that he had already beaten Reigns once and that he was going to do it again at SummerSlam.

Reigns reminded Jey that it was him who created this version of Jey Uso. "Jey you must have forgot. If the Tribal Chief is scheduled to appear, well that means the Tribal Chief opens up this show. Now don't worry, little Jey's forgetful ya'll, but we're going to remind him. Why do you think they called you the right-hand man? Because I made you that. Why you think they called you the main event Jey Uso huh? Because I made you that," Reigns said.

Jey disputed that claim, highlighting he earned that Title after watching Roman's back for so long. "All I did was watch your back. Do what family do. Support you man. I've been your right-hand man through the trenches, no questions asked. Because you're my Tribal Chief. I believed in you man! I believed you can lead this company, and more importantly, this family. And now I gotta do what I have to do Uce. You broke the family, you broke the bloodline, and you broke Jimmy, and it's all your fault," Uso said.

"Let me ask you this man. As soon as Jimmy got hurt, what did you do huh? You asked for a Championship huh? Because you're selfish. Let's go back to three years ago. The only reason you became the right-hand man was because Jimmy was hurt. If he wasn't hurt, you didn't have a chance. You took that from him. You don't even get it do you? You screwed your twin brother. Your younger brother loves and respects me more than he does you," Reigns said.

Jey pointed out that he pinned Reigns, and that obviously didn't sit well with Reigns. "It's because I already beat you," Uso said with a smile. "I pinned you. I'm the only one to do it. And at SummerSlam, I'm going to beat you again." Reigns was seething at this point, and Uso was pretty happy as he left the ring.

Up next for WWE is SummerSlam, and you can find the official card below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

SummerSlam streams live on Peacock on Saturday, August 5th.

