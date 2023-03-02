AEW Reveals Next TNT Title Challenger After Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

In a switch up from previous years, AEW held its annual Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on Dynamite, though the winner would collect the same prize. Whoever wins the Ladder Match will get a future shot at the TNT Championship, and this year's match includes Powerhouse Hobbs, Action Andretti, Sammy Guevara, Komander, Ortiz, Konosuke Takeshita, and Eddie Kingston. Hobbs had the hometown crowd on his side, but Takeshita, Komander, and Guevara all had standout moments throughout the match. It was Hobbs however who would outlast them all, and eventually, he would make his way up the ladder and grasp the ring, securing his shot at the TNT Championship.

The match quickly devolved into chaos as people started flying everywhere and ladders came out strictly as weapons. Kingston slammed his former partner with a ladder on the outside, and they would continue their fight up the ramp. In the ring ladders started being set up and Komander dropkicked a ladder that knocked down Andretti. Hobbs set up a ladder much to the delight of the hometown crowd, and then he would go toe to toe with Takeshita.

Komander lit up the crowd with a huge dive that knocked everyone else down outside the ring. Hobbs would then lift Fox and slam him down on another set-up ladder, but then collided again with Takeshita.

At one point during the match, Andretti would take a nasty hit after attempting to hit a Falcon Arrow on Sammy Guevara on a ladder. Guevara would instead fall off the ladder and then Andretti would land awkwardly on it and then hang on the side. It seems like he was okay though.

Guevara would then hit him with a huge splash off of another ladder, but then Hobbs would clear everybody out and start to ascend up the ladder. The only problem was that the ladder was so broken down and wobbly that referees had to hold the legs of it to the ground to keep it steady, and at one point it appeared there were at least three referees holding it together.

Hobbs would move up the ladder and take the ring, securing his shot at the TNT Championship next week. As for who he will face, that will depend on who wins the TNT Championship match at Revolution, which will be between the current Champion Samoa Joe and the former Champion Wardlow.

