Toni Storm Appears on SmackDown, Joins Team NXT

WWE SmackDown started with a surprise on Friday night as NXT UK star Toni Storm made a surprising appearance on the show.

The event started with Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Lacey Evans) hitting the ring and calling out Team RAW. Banks noted their domination of the women of NXT in recent weeks and assumed that they wouldn’t be at the show, which of course is code for that they certainly would be.

After Team RAW (Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Natalya, Kairi Sane, and Sarah Logan) came out to the ring and Charlotte and Banks were setting up a singles match, Team NXT came out through the crowd. The team included Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Storm.

Storm hasn’t been seen since losing the NXT UK Women’s Championship to Kay Lee Ray at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff back on August 31st. She had held the title for 231 days.

Prior to SmackDown, Team NXT for the women’s match at Survivor Series was a mystery but now it looks like we know the five ladies that will make up the team on Sunday evening.

