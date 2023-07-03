Top AEW Star Teases Leaving Wrestling

With All Elite Wrestling being just over four years old, the company has yet to experience many of the long-term situations that impact tenured wrestling promotions. Most AEW originals remain on the company's books, as Cody Rhodes is the only talent from the company's launch to defect to WWE. Beyond that, AEW has yet to have one of its wrestlers retire from in-ring competition while under contract. That will seemingly change soon as Sting has teased that he is getting ready to hang his boots up for good. Before The Icon says goodbye, one of AEW's top prospects might be giving her two weeks.

Taking to social media, Jade Cargill shared images of herself at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, teasing that she "might stay" in this area of the entertainment industry.

"Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice," Cargill wrote in the caption. "I might stay."

Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay. 📍 pic.twitter.com/3LmCEkqgp8 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) July 2, 2023

This led to a fan asking if Cargill would be coming back to AEW soon, to which the former AEW TBS Champion bluntly replied, "No."

Cargill has not been seen on AEW TV since AEW Double or Nothing in May. After successfully defending the AEW TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie, Cargill issued a challenge to the locker room for another match, to which a returning Kris Statlander answered. This led to an impromptu match between the two that resulted in Statlander scoring a quick victory over the then-undefeated Cargill.

Cargill made her AEW debut in November 2020, aligning with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal in a feud against Cody and Brandi Rhodes. Brandi would end up being replaced by Red Velvet in their eventual match, which Cargill and Shaq won. Cargill went on to pursue a singles career in AEW and rode her undefeated momentum to becoming the inaugural AEW TBS Champion in January 2022. Her reign lasted until this past May, which makes her the longest-reigning champion across any division in AEW history.

Many have tapped Cargill as a talent that will eventually defect from the squared circle in favor of Hollywood. Cargill often cosplays as various comic book characters on social media and has even worked in some characters into her ring gear, which has led to fans fancasting her as everyone from the X-Men's Storm to Mortal Kombat's Jade.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Jade Cargill's AEW future.