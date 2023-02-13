Jade Cargill Discusses Comics-Inspired Gear, Teases DC Character For AEW Revolution (Exclusive)

Professional wrestling and comic books have been a perfect match for decades. Beyond the obvious integration of wrestlers in superhero movies, stars from across the professional wrestling world often pay tribute to fan-favorite characters within the squared circle itself. From Rey Mysterio's appropriate Mysterio attire at WWE WrestleMania 35 to Finn Balor's Venom-inspired "demon" body paint, comic book characters have been brought to life inside wrestling rings on numerous occasions. Superhero gear transcends WWE as well, as New Japan and AEW stars have also rocked attire based on everyone from Spider-Man to She-Hulk.

The latter is apparent with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. While she has a distinct look in her own right, Cargill has often brought out comics-inspired gear for her pay-per-view bouts. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley while promoting Bucked Up pre-workout, Cargill attributed her gear choices to her supporters.

"The fans are actually what gives me inspiration. I know what I like, but also I do listen to my fans and what they would like to see," Cargill said. "I think I can pull off almost anything. I love playing dress up and cosplay. I did cosplay before I became a professional wrestler, so that part is easy."

Cargill noted the biggest obstacle she faces with her unique gear is finding a way to make it practical within a professional wrestling setting.

"The challenge is me trying to conform into these images that fans want to see," Cargill continued. "I take that on as a challenge, as well, if I can make it into gear. And because I've had wardrobe malfunctions, if I can wrestle in these things. But it's fun, I enjoy it."

The undefeated star previously channeled the X-Men's Storm in her TBS Championship victory back in January 2022. She then donned She-Hulk attire at AEW All Out later that summer and rocked Thundercats-inspired gear at AEW Full Gear this past fall. As for what she has next up her sleeve, Cargill emphasized that she has a surprise in store for March's AEW Revolution.

"It's one that if I work this pay-per-view that you would definitely see," Cargill teased. "She's a very prominent DC character, very strong DC character, and I think that Warner will be happy with what they see. I can't tell you though!"

