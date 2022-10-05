Will Jade Cargill Unify the AEW TBS and Women's World Championships?

Jade Cargill is currently on an undefeated 38-0 record since making her AEW debut and has been the company's only TBS Champion with a 274-day reign and 12 successful title defenses. Her rising star power has hit a level where fans are wondering when she'll turn her attention to the AEW Women's World Championship, with some predicting that she might unify the two titles at some point. But Cargill promptly shut down that idea in a new interview with DJ Whoo Kid.

"I mean, look, I'm two years in the game. I think it would be a total, like, disrespect if I just go for both belts and get both belts right now, so I'm just going to give these women the time and grace to do their best until I decide that I want to go for the other belt. So, honestly, it's on my time," Cargill said. "Let me just give them grace and give them time to get theirself together and get the little shine they need, because, once I take over, it's done. Everything's on my time, and I'm just relaxed chilling. I'm enjoying this belt right now and building it up. I'm making it more special than the main belt right now, and that's my goal."

Should Cargill unify the two titles? Or should AEW end her undefeated streak and have her drop the TBS title before bumping her up to the world title scene? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

This week's AEW Dynamite will feature a six-woman tag team match pitting Toni Storm, Athena and Willow Nightengale against Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford. Saraya, AEW's newest addition to the roster, will be ringside in support of the babyfaces.

In a new interview with ComicBook this week, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed there will be an update on whether or not Saraya is cleared to compete again soon — "I will, at some point, for sure address that and I think we'll find out more about what Saraya is going to do in AEW, but that's not really something I could answer here. But I think keep watching Dynamite tonight, Rampage on Fridays and you're going to find out more about what Saraya is going to do in AEW."

h/t Cageside Seats