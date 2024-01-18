Top WWE Free Agent Target Appears Backstage at AEW Dynamite

The wrestling free-agent market is booming at the moment, and we've already seen a number of moves start to play out in the first month of the year. More are on the way too, and in that mix is former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille. A recent report revealed that WWE was pursuing the NWA star to join NXT, which is why it's worth noting that the star reportedly dropped by AEW Dynamite tonight (via Fightful Select). The report says that she was backstage tonight, and while some may look at her pretense as a move towards signing with AEW, the report goes on to say that it is believed she was visiting friends at the show.

That doesn't mean she can't sign with AEW, though the report does make sure to say that it hasn't been confirmed she's signed a deal as of yet with WWE or anyone else. Hopefully, her destination will become clear soon, but what does seem to be clear is that she will join a company outside of the NWA.

According to a previous report, Kamille's contract with NWA expired earlier this month, and she is expected to sign with WWE. The report stated that she would likely be part of NXT, and NWA sources claim that Kamille gave her notice she was leaving the company in October. She was offered a six-month option, but she opted not to re-sign.

It would also be a reunion of sorts if she did join WWE, as Nick Aldis is currently the General Manager of SmackDown. Kamille was previously Aldis' bodyguard when she debuted in NWA, but there were much bigger things ahead for the future Champion. Kamille would hold the NWA World Women's Championship for an impressive 812 days before falling to Kenzie Paige at NWA 75. In a previous interview with WrestlingNews.co, Kamille revealed what led to her dropping the Title.

"I want to say it was after Nuff Said, which I think was like in February [2023], I was talking to Pat Kenney on the phone about, a reimbursement or something random," Kamille said. "I just said, 'It's time for me to lose the title.' It's time. I went through almost every girl in the division, [and] I had it for, at that point, it was almost about to hit the two-year mark."

"I was like, 'I feel like I'm as over as I'm going to be as a champion', and I was just like, 'It's time to highlight someone else and get someone else over.' I did say at that time, I was like, and I feel like I really want it to be Kenzie. I said, 'I think Kenzie is next.' Obviously she wrestled before the NWA, obviously. But this was the first company she's ever been signed to. She's sort of a NWA homegrown talent. Little fun fact, she was my first title defense with my championship reign."

