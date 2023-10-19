WWE's Rhea Ripley Tops PWI's Women's 250 List

Few superstars are shining as brightly as Rhea Ripley in WWE at the moment, and it's been that way all year long. That's why it's not much of a surprise to see Ripley topping this year's Women's 250 list from Pro Wrestling Illustrated. That said, while it might not be shocking, it is still absurdly impressive, especially when you consider the fierce competition for that top spot. The Women's 250 features stars from Stardom, AEW, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, NWA, and WWE in the form of Bianca Belair. It's a stellar list, and you can find the full top 10 below (via WrestleOps).

1. Rhea Ripley

2. Giulia

3. Bianca Belair

4. Jamie Hayter

5. Tam Nakano

6. Athena

7. Deonna Purrazzo

8. Willow Nightingale

9. Kamille

10. Jordynne Grace

Ripley has continued to become a more powerful player in the WWE landscape, and recently she's been expanding Judgement Day's influence on both Raw and SmackDown. Ripley recently had a memorable exchange with Paul Heyman over teaming up with The Bloodline, and then on Raw she was seen speaking to Drew McIntyre, and it's unclear what will end up happening from that discussion.

ComicBook had the chance to speak to Ripley ahead of this year's SummerSlam, an event that Ripley was originally supposed to compete in but the match was later postponed. Fans didn't react too kindly to Ripley being left off the card, and that outpouring of support didn't go unnoticed by Ripley.

"I appreciate it, I do," Ripley told ComicBook on Friday. "All us women appreciate it. Because at the end of the day, we work all year round for opportunities like this. SummerSlam, it's a massive, massive show for the WWE. It's our second biggest (premium live event) of the year. So to not be on it, it's a little bit heartbreaking, but at the end of the day I know that we're all still going to be fighting for the next spot and the next PLE will come up. There's PLEs all the time now. So we will get our shot as well. But yeah, SummerSlam, it's cool to say that you're on it, and I appreciate everyone for backing us girls up."

While Judgement Day and The Bloodline are currently aligned with each other, there have been several teases that eventually the two groups will end up colliding. When asked about Roman Reigns' faction and Judgement Day possibly sparring, Ripley is confident that could happen and puts all her chips in with Judgement Day.

"I 100% think that we could," Ripley said. "I think that we could overdo the Bloodline too. I think we could take over and prove why we are the most dominant force here in the WWE. At the end of the day, they might be blood, but we're family."

What do you think of the PWI Women's 250 Top Ten? Let us know in the comments!