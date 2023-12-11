Current WWE Champion's Contract Reportedly Set to Expire in 2024

2024 is shaping up to be a great year for professional wrestling free agents. The WWE releases in September will officially be able to work anywhere they want starting next week and some of them are already making their presence known. Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) challenged Puerto Rican wrestling company WWC's Ray Gonzalez to a match and Mace and Mansoor appeared at DPW's 2nd anniversary show, coming out of the curtain to "I've Seen Footage" by Death Grips.

Fightful Select is reporting that current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' contract is set to expire in 2024. Rollins is currently the World Heavyweight Champion at 198 days and counting. He recently got fans talking when a clip of his reaction to CM Punk's debut at Survivor Series went viral. The two have been shading one another back and forth on television and at live events ever since.

Fightful reports that Rollins' contract is up in June of 2024 and as of a few weeks ago, there have been no discussions regarding an extension. WWE sources indicated to Fightful that Rollins will be made a priority and there will "obviously" be an offer made at some point. Rollins is well liked within WWE and has been a top attraction for years. Rollins isn't the only WWE Superstar with a contract expiring next year as Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch also have contracts set to expire in 2024. News of McIntyre's contract made headlines in October as at the time he hadn't signed a new contract with the belief that there was still time to negotiate.

In a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that there was no movement as far as what McIntyre is looking to do. "He's considered a number of things, including taking time off to be with his family that he's seen little of for so long. But he's also in his prime earning years with the chance to probably make the most money in his career," the report reads. McIntyre is currently in the midst of a heel turn and he's been seen attacking both Sami Zayn and Jey Uso on WWE programming this week.

Other professional wrestlers that will enter free agency in 2024 include NWA's Kamille, Deonna Purrazzo, Kazuchika Okada, Emma, Top Dolla, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Alex Hammerstone, Aliyah, Rick Boogs, Riddick Moss, and Dana Brooke.