Triple H Lists WWE Clash at the Castle's Records, Asks Fans Where the Next International Event Should Be

Triple H took to Twitter on Monday morning to list all of the accomplishments and records made by WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view back on Sept. 3. The show was WWE's first stadium pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992 and the first UK-based pay-per-view in nearly two decades. The show hauled in a massive viewership, dominated Twitter and brought in the biggest gate for a European event in company history. Even the show's press conference hauled in record views as it aired live on YouTube.

"The Game" wrote, "#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK." He then posed a question for fans — "Where should we go next?" A number of fans asked if the United Kingdom could get a WrestleMania in the future, while others listed other cities and countries within the UK.

#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?! pic.twitter.com/mX5xLbC6HZ — Triple H (@TripleH) September 12, 2022

The show marked WWE's first pay-per-view that was 100% booked by Triple H now that he's WWE's Chief Content Creator. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he discussed what it was like taking over creative from Vince McMahon.

"One of the things that he...I don't want to say outright said but it was to me, 'Look, you're going to do things. You cannot think about how I would do things. You have to think about what you want to do and how you feel it's best for the product. You know, I might not like it, but I understand why you're going to do the things you're going to do. You have to do what you feel is right,'" Triple H said.

"But it is a tough thing to get to. No one works together for that long of a period of time...everybody would think to themselves 'well I would have done that slightly differently, ya know. Doesn't mean it's right or wrong. We used the term all the time in the business chocolate and vanilla. I want chocolate. You want vanilla. One of us has to pick a flavor. He would always pick the flavor. Now it's my turn to pick the flavor," he continued. "It's all good. It's all ice cream. But it's my time to pick the flavor, and I have to be confident in those decisions. I can't look back and say 'oh, what would Vince want to have for flavor you know, because it just wouldn't be authentic then."