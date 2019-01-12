Triple H Explains WWE’s Plan To Open New Performance Centers Around The World

WWE’s global empire continues to grow, literally, with the recent opening of a new WWE Performance Center in London, England.

And the company’s plans to expand don’t end there, either. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Triple H discussed WWE’s plans to rotate talent throughout their various territories to keep them fresh, much in the same way as the old wrestling territorial days.

While the ultimate plan is still for stars from NXT and NXT UK to make their way up to WWE’s main brand, the rotation of stars should keep all of the developmental brands fresh and relevant

WWE also has plans to continue ideas to continue opening Performance Centers around the world. It sounds like Australia is the next location on the list. Triple H talked to news.com.au about the criteria that the company is looking for when looking to expand into a new region and the land down under currently fits the bill.

“It depends on the passion as to where we go first,” Triple H explained. “The passion was so strong here in the UK and there was a massive base. Australia has a good scene happening there right now. We’re obviously keeping an eye on it and working with it, but these are large commitments, so it’s about when we have the level of interest and the belief that there are enough people there for it to succeed.

“We can train people anywhere, but once that boils up to enough passion, enough people and enough interest in the marketplace, then we will go there and reward that passion. We get to put a brand on the ground. We get to put an NXT Australia there. We get to make that scene happen there. I do think that’s a strong possibility.”

Those plans to expand won’t end in Australia. According to Triple H, the company plans to have WWE Performance Centers open in several new places within the next five years.

“We’re running the idea across the world, in a lot of different places at the same time, it just comes down to which place boils up first,” Triple H said. “I’d love to do it everywhere now, but it just takes time, effort and people. Our commitment is there and it’s just a matter of time. Hopefully in between four to five years we’re in Australia and a lot of places.”