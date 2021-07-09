Tyson Fury Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones Deontay Wilder Fight

✖

Tyson Fury has tested positive for COVID-19 and his fight with Deontay Wilder has been postponed. The long-awaited third fight between the two heavyweight legends was supposed to take place this summer. But, a report earlier today put the boots to all of that. A few members of Fury’s camp tested positive for the virus, and now reports have surfaced from Dan Rafael and ESPN that the fighter has it too. Wilder will wait patiently while the situation resolves itself. Hopefully, for all parties involved, nothing to wild happens. But, it was a definite wake-up call for the entire sporting world. The Olympics isn’t that far away and the specter of COVID-19 is in sharp focus over in Japan. Their Prime Minister just called for a state of emergency in Tokyo for the games. Luckily for MMA and boxing, there have been few moments like this Fury news.

BREAKING: Per source, Tyson Fury was one of the people in his camp who tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight with Wilder is postponed. New date TBA. I’ve been told Fury got one vaccine dose but never got the 2nd. At least 3 others in camp also positive. #boxing #FuryWilder3 — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) July 8, 2021

The news conference for the July 24th fight was spirited, and now fans wait for October to see them take the ring. Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. will be fighting on August 21st. Scheduling will also have to accommodate Canelo Alvarez’s bout in September. That doesn’t leave a ton of time for the fight to come together. But, when there’s this much money at stake, the parties will find a way.

"It was a crazy roller coaster toward this fight," Fury told the press during the press event for the fight. "I always say, 'You're never fighting someone until you're in the ring opposite them.'"

"I didn't feel any way about Fury trying to negotiate another fight," Wilder chimed in during the media availability. "We knew we were in the right and we knew they couldn't run."

Who do you think will win this fight in the fall? Let us know down in the comments!