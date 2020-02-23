WWE Stars React To Tyson Fury Defeating Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in an incredibly one-sided fight on Saturday night to win the WBC Heavyweight Championship.

Fury, who is now the biggest star in boxing, has ties with the wrestling industry following his involvement with WWE last Fall. He’s been rumored to be involved with the company for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5th. Triple H was ringside for the fight on Saturday night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Due to all of this, WWE stars were quick to react to Fury’s victory on Saturday evening. Check out some of their reactions below.

Strowman vs. Fury?

A Memorable Moment

HAHAHAH. That was hilarious though. He killed it 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/D6uaAG3EaK — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020

Overcoming The Odds

Congratulations to @Tyson_Fury on an incredible fight! The champion has been knocked down by life – but got off the deck and shocked the world! Wow! We love you, man! pic.twitter.com/FNhonPlAfg — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 23, 2020

A Promise Kept

When we were training in October @Tyson_Fury told me he was going to finish Wilder!!! Wow 🥊 https://t.co/tmfzAr27xV — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 23, 2020

Credit To Wilder

Hell yeah. What a great response in loss. You’ll come back stronger! #WilderFury2 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 23, 2020

A Clinic