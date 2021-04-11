Evander Holyfield Announces Boxing Comeback

✖

Evander Holyfield is back in the boxing world and he’s got a fight coming up soon. The former champion announced his bout with Kevin McBride on June 5th. Miami, Florida will play host to the undercard exhibition before Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos. Holyfield joins a host of older boxers itching to get back into the ring. Tyson did last year to dramatic effect along with Roy Jones Jr. However, this seems to be leading straight towards another meeting between Iron Mike and his most infamous rival. The two had been talking about a possible rematch for a year or so now. Some squabbling about money and payouts had made that seem like a pipe dream.

But, then Tyson stepped into the ring in the Staples Center and everything changed. Along with the glut of YouTube personalities climbing into the ring, there has been a strange resurgence in the sport. This one has been powered by celebrities and influencers rather than massive names. Although, the last meeting between Tyson Fury and Deonatay Wilder did draw a ton of eyeballs too. But, in some comments to Mirror the former terror has his eyes on any and all challengers that have the fortitude to step into the squared circle with him.

"I see that happening in the near future, me and Holyfield… Only thing we have to do is get some small fundamental differences [resolved], get some paperwork done and then it’s on to the races with me and Evander … I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield,” Tyson explained. “Holyfield’s a humble man, I know that, and he’s a man of God... but I’m God’s man, and listen, I’m going to be successful May 29.”

If you thought Iron Mike was done after that proclamation, then you might want to sit down for this one. The fighter proceeded to probe the idea of fighting Tyson Fury after he gets all this other business with Holyfield and Lennox Lewis sorted out.

“I want Holyfield and I want Lennox Lewis this year," he said. “I want both of them, I want to get them both this year. I also want to box an exhibition with Tyson Fury,” he said. “If I do that – even if I can get those two guys [Lewis and Holyfield], I’ll say, ‘This is a wrap, I’m just gonna live life.’ And that’s just exhibitions. I’m gonna break all my professional true records with exhibitions.”

Would you watch this fight? Let us know down in the comments!