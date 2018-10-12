New UFC 229 Video Shows Conor McGregor Brawling With Team Khabib

Chaos erupted after the main event of UFC 229, when Khabib Numagomedov leaped out of the cage after defeating Conor McGregor. The act set off a brawl between the camps of both fighters, and now the Nevada State Athletic Commission is investigating the event.

A new video of the event surfaced recently, focusing on McGregor who remained in the cage while the fracas between Nurmagomedov and Dillon Danis occurred. McGregor got into a brawl of his own with three members of Nurmagomedov’s camp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Video shows McGregor attempting to attack someone as they leap over the cage and then fighting with more people as they circle him, some even getting a few sucker punches in. Check out the video above.

Despite the brawl, McGregor did not press any charges against his attackers and they were released from police custody. He also expressed excitement for a possible rematch.

“Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch,” he posted on Twitter, adding later on, “We lost the match but won the battle. The war goes on.”

The UFC has since taken action against Nurmagomedov, as the NSAC withholds his purse amid an investigation. Dana White has stated that Nurmagomedov is likely to be suspended for four-to-six months, though he will keep his title. But after word came out that teammate Zubaira Tukhugov’s fight against Artem Lobov was cancelled, Nurmagomedov threatened to leave the UFC.

“If you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself,” Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram. “And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end.”

It remains to be seen if Tony Ferguson gets the next shot at the Lightweight Championship or if the UFC will put a rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov on a future card.

Either way, this saga is far from over.