After losing to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 on Saturday night, UFC welterweight Colby Covington was asked about the possibility of making the jump to WWE at some point down the road. The former interim UFC Welterweight Champion has an MMA record of 16-3, though he’s 1-2 in his last three fights and both of those losses were failed attempts at beating Usman. Covington was asked during the post-show press conference about his former fight team, American Top Team, taking part in an upcoming match at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view this coming Saturday.

“I don’t pay any attention to what those losers do,” Covington said. “I’m focused on putting on the biggest and best fights in the world. You might see me in WWE one day, but I don’t think you’re going to see me in a second-tier promotion like AEW.”

Covington previously claimed he’d go to the WWE back in April 2020, saying at the time, “My thing is I want to go to WWE and make wrestling real again. I want people to get behind it and think that it’s real. You ain’t going off the top rope on me because I’ll take you out with a double leg, you ain’t gonna get up there. So I’m looking to go over to WWE and make wrestling real again in the near future. Until then I’m gonna be retiring all the old fogeys over here in the UFC.”

That eventually prompted a response from former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in an ESPN interview — “So if he wants this unsanctioned fight outside of WWE, I’m willing to fight him in a bar or something. There’s a reason there’s different weight classes [in mixed martial arts]. I’m about 100 pounds heavier than the guy, I’m a foot taller than the guy. I’m willing to have an actual fight with him if he wants an unsanctioned fight. It’ll put more eyes on the product, perfectly happy with me. I’ll smash his head in. I’ll shut him up. I’ll break his jaw like [Kamara] Usman did, and then more people watch WWE. So, Colby, I’ll fight you, mate. No title shot though, that’s reserved for WWE Superstars.”

