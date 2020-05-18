WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Says He'd Love to Shut up Former UFC Champion Colby Covington

✖

Former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington made waves back in April when he declared that he would be leaving mixed martial arts to join the WWE in 2021. During an episode of What the Heck, Covington proclaimed, "My thing is I want to go to WWE and make wrestling real again. I want people to get behind it and think that it's real. You ain't going off the top rope on me because I'll take you out with a double leg, you ain't gonna get up there. So I'm looking to go over to WWE and make wrestling real again in the near future. Until then I'm gonna be retiring all the old fogeys over here in the UFC."

WWE hasn't responded to Covington's claim, though the former champion has turned heads in the past with his outspoken persona (whether or not he's putting on a heel character is a different can of worms). During a recent interview with ESPN, Drew McIntyre was asked about Covington and said while he was sure he'd do well in the company, his mistake was calling out the reigning WWE Champion.

"So if he wants this unsanctioned fight outside of WWE, I'm willing to fight him in a bar or something. There's a reason there's different weight classes [in mixed martial arts]. I'm about 100 pounds heavier than the guy, I'm a foot taller than the guy. I'm willing to have an actual fight with him if he wants an unsanctioned fight. It'll put more eyes on the product, perfectly happy with me. I'll smash his head in. I'll shut him up. I'll break his jaw like [Kamara] Usman did, and then more people watch WWE.

"So, Colby, I'll fight you, mate. No title shot though, that's reserved for WWE Superstars," he added.

Covington's last UFC fight came at UFC 245, where he lost to Kamaru Usman via TKO in the fifth round. Billed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, he'd have a severe size disadvantage against McIntyre (6-foot-5, 265 pounds).

