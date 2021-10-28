AEW Adds Three More Matches to AEW Full Gear 2021

This week’s AEW Dynamite added in a few more matches to the Full Gear pay-per-view lineup coming up on Nov. 13 in Minneapolis. The first was when Darby Allin returned from a recent attack by The Pinnacle and attacked Wardlow and Shawn Spears alongside Sting. He then called out MJF, who had retreated up to the top of the ramp, for a one-on-one match. The two AEW originals have been feuding for roughly a month now, with Allin claiming that Friedman was incapable of breaking him mentally.

Midway through the episode, Sammy Guevara kept both his TNT Championship and his spot in The Inner Circle by defeating Ethan Page via roll-up. Chris Jericho then confirmed The Inner Circle and America’s Top Team would meet at Full Gear in a Minneapolis Street Fight, and that the heel MMA faction would have to pick their five competitors next week.

Finally, The Lucha Brothers cut a backstage promo challenging FTR to a match with the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently beat Penta & Fenix for the AAA World Tag Team Championships after being hired by Andrade El Idolo. FTR later accepted the challenge.

You can see the updated card for the show below:

Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Brothers vs. FTR

The Inner Circle vs. American Top Team (Minneapolis Street Fight)

It’s worth noting that the card Tony Khan accidentally leaked several weeks back had most of these matches on there. Khan has since denied the photo of his notebook, taken by an Associated Press photographer on the sidelines of a Jacksonville Jaguars game, was the official card.

“I was doodling on my notebook and I saw a lot of people took notice of the notes in my notebook, which is pretty amazing because when you’re walking around with full notes, you never think photographers are going to capture the small writing you’ve written down,” Khan told Busted Open Radio. “I’m glad it wasn’t anything more personal.”

“It’s funny that people run with assumptions on the internet these days. I’ve seen all these people jumping to conclusions that, ‘oh, that must be the Full Gear card.’ It is true, I announced that Kenny vs. Hangman is the main event that we’ve all been waiting for with Full Gear, it’s going to be a huge pay-per-view, it is absolutely (booked). I just have notes and have been messing around with different ideas and playing around with stuff,” he added. “You can even see, it’s scratching around and written in pencil and been erased. I think it’s pretty fortunate because it’s gotten a ton of buzz and has gotten people wondering and people should be wondering. It creates more speculation and now I’ll leave you with more questions than answers.”