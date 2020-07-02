Conor McGregor Calls out WWE's Vince McMahon

Conor McGregor claimed last month that he was once again retiring from the world of mixed martial arts. And while many, including his former head coach, don't think he's actually done for good, McGregor has started teasing getting involved with something else — professional wrestling. The two-time former UFC Champion has taken shots at WWE Superstars before and even got into it with a few of them on Twitter, but this week he teased the idea of winning the company's top title and challenging 74-year-old Vince McMahon.

Earlier this week McGregor's company, The Mac Life, posted a photoshopped image of McGregor holding both the UFC and WWE Championships.

McGregor then took that photo and uploaded it to his Instagram story, adding the caption "McMahon vs. McGregor CEO Flashmatch" while tagging Stephanie McMahon.

While he's probably joking, McGregor better watch out when it comes to challenging McMahon to something. The WWE Chairman has proven time and again that he doesn't want his age to slow him down physically, with the latest example including him jumping off the announcer's platform inside the WWE Performance Center to show Rob Gronkowski that his WrestleMania 36 stunt was safe.

McGregor made his latest retirement announcement back on June 7.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting," he wrote on Twitter while posting a picture of himself with his mother. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours."

He then told ESPN's Ariel Helwani he was frustrated with waiting around for his next fight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The game just does not excite me, and that's that," McGregor said. "All this waiting around. There's nothing happening. I'm going through opponent options, and there's nothing really there at the minute. There's nothing that's exciting me.

"They should have just kept the ball rolling. I mean, why are they pushing [Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje] back to September? You know what's going to happen in September, something else is going to happen in September, and that's not going to happen. I laid out a plan and a method that was the right move, the right methods to go with. And they always want to balk at that and not make it happen or just drag it on. Whatever I say, they want to go against it to show some kind of power. They should have just done the fight — me and Justin for the interim title — and just kept the ball rolling."

