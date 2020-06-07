Conor McGregor Retires From the UFC Again

✖

Conor McGregor has retired from the UFC again on the heels of UFC 250. The former champion posted the announcement on Twitter and the fighting world is trying to wrap its head around the controversial star deciding to hang em up again. UFC fans will remember that he decided to pull up stakes last year after that incident with a fan. Now, here we are again with similar circumstances. If this is indeed the last time that McGregor is walking away from the octagon, he leaves behind quite a legacy. He has consistently been one of the biggest draws in the sport and a very popular fighter. The antics may turn some spectators off, but there is no question that the eyeballs are glued to the screen when he steps into the arena.

He wrote on Twitter, “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours”

During last year’s similar circumstances, he had this to say, "Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

UFC President Dana White told ESPN that he supports McGregor's decision at that time and mentioned his burgeoning business prospects. "He has the money to retire and his whiskey is killing it. It totally makes sense. If I was him, I would retire too." For now, the future is a bit cloudy, maybe the former champ will head back to the boxing ring for a massive payday?

Cover photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.