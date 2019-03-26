Dana White Comments on Conor McGregor's MMA Retirement

Late Monday night, Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. And it wasn't long until UFC boss Dana White shared his thoughts on McGregor's impromptu departure from competition.

In a text with ESPN's Bret Okamoto, White praised the 30-year-old Irishman and gave a tiny eulogy of his illustrious UFC career.

"He has the money to retire and his whiskey is KILLIN it. It totally makes sense. If I was him I would retire too.

He's retiring from fighting. Not from working. The Whiskey will keep him busy and I'm sure he has other things he's working on

He has been so fun to watch!!! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the octagon as he was in it," wrote White.

McGregor isn't new to retirement having already done it in 2016, only to fight again. Some fans think this may be a PR stunt, but with White involved, it would be an elaborate one. It's worth noting that McGregor appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and mentioned he hoped to fight again in July. However, this tweet from Monday would obviously kill that notion.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"