Conor McGregor Announces Retirement From MMA on Twitter

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor decided to casually blow up the Internet on an otherwise average night with a shocking announcement of his retirement. The fighter posted a tweet at around midnight on the East Coast, seemingly calling it quits two weeks after being arrested after an altercation with a fan.

McGregor wrote, “Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In response to the news, UFC President Dana White told ESPN that he supports McGregor’s decision.

“He has the money to retire and his whiskey is killing it. It totally makes sense. If I was him, I would retire too.”

White added, “He’s retiring from fighting. Not from working. The whiskey will keep him busy and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on. He has been so fun to watch!!! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the octagon as he was in it.”

McGregor’s retirement would be another surprising event in a very surprising career in which his last two fights included a lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, as well as a UFC return against rival Khabib Nurmagomedov that resulted in a brawl spilling into the crowd. Both were losses, and McGregor was suspended for six months because of the fracas.

“I am thankful for the Nevada athletic commissions fair assessment and handling of the brawl incident. It was not my intention to land the final blow of the night on my opponent’s blood relative. It’s just how it played out. I look forward to competing again soon,” McGregor tweeted in response to the suspension.

McGregor received huge payouts from fights after becoming one of the most popular people in the sport. Endorsed by many high-end brands, he also started selling his own whiskey. He’s probably not hurting for money for the time being. But that doesn’t mean he’s out of the sport for good.

Nearly three years ago, McGregor also tweeted about his supposed retirement following a loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

“I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later.”

McGregor came back five months later and defeated Diaz in a rematch. So there is precedent for him pulling this stunt, especially after suffering a tough loss against a bitter rival. But with Conor McGregor involved, it’s not exactly a surprise.

We’ll find out it sticks this time around.