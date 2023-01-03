UFC Boss Dana White Issues Statement After Video Shows Him and Wife Hitting Each Other on New Year's Eve

Days after UFC boss Dana White was filmed on video slapping his wife, the sports executive has released a statement regarding his involvement in the matter. In a new chat with TMZ, White revealed he and his wife Anne, who slapped White first in the video, have apologized to each other.

"You've heard me say for years, 'There's never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it," White told the tabloid.

He added, "I'm literally making no excuses for this at all. It's never happened before. It's the first time it ever happened. People are gonna say what they're gonna say. It just is what it is and whatever people do say it's deserved. I deserve it. It happened. I don't know why it happened and my wife and I have apologized to each other, we've apologized to our kids."

The Whites have been married for 26 years and were celebrating the holidays at a club in Cabo San Lucas. In the video, Anne slapped Dana in the face, to which he responded by slapping her back. The two then tussled before being separated by friends in the area.

Dana then added that he and his wife are "good," and have started talking to three their children about the incident.

"Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement -- nothing like this has ever happened before," Anne added. "Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We've talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."