Undertaker Names One WWE Superstar He Believes Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 38 festivities, entering into the hallowed halls alongside Queen Sharmell and Vader. Few have had as legendary a career in the world of professional wrestling or sports entertainment as Undertaker, so he seems to be the perfect person to ask who else should be inducted next. He was asked just that in a new interview with the Dallas Morning News, and while he said several people come to mind, there is one that stands out most, and that is Michelle McCool.

“There’s several. Off the top of my head, and this is going to sound really super political, but I believe my wife [Michelle McCool] should be in,” Undertaker said. “She was one working in an era where women didn’t get nearly the opportunities that they do now, and she fought so hard for the women to kind of get more of a spotlight put on them. She was actually reprimanded once for having too good of a match with Melina. That’s a true story.”

“But for her work ethic and what she did in the time period where they weren’t giving a lot of opportunity, I think she deserves a nod. And, my goodness, there’s a laundry list of male talent that I can run off,” Undertaker said. “But I’m just trying to get through this one. I’ve got to get this speech put together. Then, we’ll figure out who else goes in. … I’ve got papers all over the place with notes and ideas. It’s been a while since I’ve had this kind of nervous energy, if you will.”

McCool is certainly a name that should be recognized in the WWE Hall of Fame, so we’ll have to wait and see if she goes in next year’s class. As for Undertaker’s Hall of Fame ceremony, he will be inducted by none other than WWE’s Vince McMahon, and Undertaker doesn’t exactly know what to expect from him during his introduction.

“I have absolutely no clue what he’s going to say. I’m a little bit nervous,” Undertaker said. “There’s no one Vince loves to play practical jokes on more than me, and the fact that the Hall of Fame is on April Fools Day – who knows what’s going to happen? I do know it’s going to be emotional, and I’m not sure to what lengths he will go to not completely fall apart and be emotional. So, yeah, we’ve almost had radio silence here for the last few weeks after I asked him to induct me. So, I have no idea what to even begin to expect from him. … I can only imagine what his mind is doing right now. I’m going to walk out that night looking over my shoulder, looking for anything he could possibly do to me to play some kind of practical joke on me. I don’t put it past him one bit.”

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1st at 8/7 PM CST.

