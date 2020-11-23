WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to Undertaker for Final Farewell at Survivor Series
WWE Superstars are sharing their emotional tributes to The Undertaker celebrating his Final Farewell event at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. As one of the lead ins for the Survivor Series pay-per-view this year it was announced that the WWE Universe would be honoring The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway)'s 30 years of work with the company. Heading into the pay-per-view, WWE kicked off the #ThankYouTaker hashtag on Twitter for fans to share their special words for the dead man. But while fans have taken this opportunity to do so, those closely involved with the WWE have as well.
Several major stars have shared their emotional tributes across Undertaker's massive career, and it includes the likes of Shawn Michaels, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, Triple H, Trish Stratus, and even the likes of Vince McMahon himself. It just goes to show how big of an icon the Undertaker truly continues to be, and a legacy that will continue further.
Read on to see what many of the WWE Superstars are saying about the Undertaker's Final Farewell, and let us know your tributes in the comments! What have been some of your favorite Undertaker moments from over the years? Which matches did you like the best?
The Rock Looks Back on 30 Years!
prevnext
30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 22, 2020
Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, “Muthafucka” True story 😂
Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/ULlppOQlCa
Triple H Looks Back on Years of Matches!
prevnext
For every ride I’ll never forget, #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/0HMT5T8xVg— Triple H (@TripleH) November 22, 2020
Shawn Michaels Reminisces on Years of Work!
prevnext
We’ve faced each other in every type of match and created some of the most special moments in my career. Standing across the ring from @undertaker was always a daunting experience but I’m excited to hear the gong toll one last time. #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 22, 2020
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson Looks Back on a Particularly Fun Moment
prevnext
It was always a pleasure.#ThankYouTaker #ARN pic.twitter.com/PoJnemWp6A— Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) November 23, 2020
John Cena Sends His Regards!
prevnext
After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30— John Cena (@JohnCena) November 22, 2020
Trish Stratus With the Throwback!
prevnext
U N D E R T A K E R 🙌🏼#Undertaker30 #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/k6AS0Gx9vB— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) November 22, 2020
Jeff Jarrett Shares His Tribute!
prevnext
Unparalleled career...#ThankYouTaker @WWE @WWENetwork https://t.co/6erHl2xBYL— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) November 22, 2020
The Iron Sheik Knows a Legend When He Sees One!
prevnext
2 LEGENDS FOREVER HE THE REAL IRON SHEIK CLASS. #THANKYOUTAKER #UNDERTAKER30 pic.twitter.com/kSpgShVkzF— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 22, 2020
Shane McMahon with Some Choice Words!
prevnext
Tonight I am very proud to be celebrating one of the greatest careers in @WWE history. A singular talent, a true leader, and a great friend. #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries @undertaker— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 22, 2020
Finally, Vince McMahon Himself!
prev
The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/TWm1Ihww8U— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 22, 2020