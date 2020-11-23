WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to Undertaker for Final Farewell at Survivor Series

WWE Superstars are sharing their emotional tributes to The Undertaker celebrating his Final Farewell event at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. As one of the lead ins for the Survivor Series pay-per-view this year it was announced that the WWE Universe would be honoring The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway)'s 30 years of work with the company. Heading into the pay-per-view, WWE kicked off the #ThankYouTaker hashtag on Twitter for fans to share their special words for the dead man. But while fans have taken this opportunity to do so, those closely involved with the WWE have as well.

Several major stars have shared their emotional tributes across Undertaker's massive career, and it includes the likes of Shawn Michaels, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, Triple H, Trish Stratus, and even the likes of Vince McMahon himself. It just goes to show how big of an icon the Undertaker truly continues to be, and a legacy that will continue further.

Read on to see what many of the WWE Superstars are saying about the Undertaker's Final Farewell, and let us know your tributes in the comments! What have been some of your favorite Undertaker moments from over the years? Which matches did you like the best?