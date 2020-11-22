WWE's The Rock and Triple H Share Undertaker Tributes Ahead of Survivor Series Farewell

✖

Tonight is the big farewell for The Undertaker, and WWE is celebrating him in a huge way all night long. That said, many superstars aren't waiting for tonight's festivities to send their own tributes and fond memories of working with the legend, and are doing so on social media. That includes fellow legends The Rock and Triple H, who both had some great matches with Undertaker over the years, and first up was The Rock.

The Rock wrote "30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut. Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, “Muthafucka” True story 😂

Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker"

Next up was Triple H, who actually shared two classic moments from their previous matchups.

Triple H wrote a long thread of tributes to the Undertaker, and you can find them all below.

"For every ride I’ll never forget, #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries"

"For always standing tall to represent #vsCypressHill. #LastManStanding #amateurs #ThankYouTaker @undertaker #SurvivorSeries"

"For ALMOST doing a Takeroonie... #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries"

"For being loyal .... no matter what! The ultimate general to win a war. #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries"

"For not killing us when we deserved it....not believing us when we were full of sh** ....and holding us to a higher standard ... yet ALWAYS having our backs. #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries"

"For times we were “social” or just having a “sandwich...”

"For being loyal .... no matter what! For every second of every day ,every mile, every tour, every shot, every ounce of wisdom, every drop of sweat, pint of blood....#ThankYouTaker @undertaker #SurvivorSeries"

Here's the official rundown for tonight's Survivor Series.

"Inter-brand bragging rights are on the line as champions face champions, and Team Raw and Team SmackDown battle in Survivor Series Elimination Matches."

Here's the full card:

Dual-Brand Battle Royal (Kick-Off Show)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce & Lana vs. Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya & Bayley

5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle vs. Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins & Otis

