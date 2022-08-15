Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.

Lashley's successful summer has been without a mouthpiece, as former manager MVP turned on him on April 4th edition of Monday Night Raw. While the current United States Champion has been just fine without someone in his corner, one of his former allies is teasing a reunion.

Lio Rush took to Instagram to share ten photos of himself and Lashley, ominously leaving the post without a caption.

This left many in the comments speculating that Rush could be alluding to both a WWE return and a re-allegiance with Lashley.

Rush previously managed Lashley from September 2018 until April 2019, citing himself as the big man's hype man. The "Man of the Hour" would help Lashley capture the WWE Intercontinental Title, which he held on two separate occasions.

Beyond his managerial work, Rush had his share of singles success during his WWE stint. Rush returned to NXT in September 2019 and quickly captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, holding that title through WWE Survivor Series where he successfully defended it against main roster competition.

Rush would depart WWE in April 2020, and would work for a number of independent promotions. The high-flyer would have his first retirement match in July 2020 at GCW Homecoming in a losing effort to Joey Janela. Despite being billed as his "final match," Rush would sign with Major League Wrestling later that year. At the same time, Rush began competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Fall 2020 was an impressive season for Rush, as he captured both the MLW World Middleweight and AAA World Cruiserweight Championships.

Months later, Rush debuted for All Elite Wrestling at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. In that match, Rush suffered an injury which caused him to announce his retirement for a second time. Later that year, Rush would come out of retirement and sign with both NJPW and AEW. His AEW stint ended up being short-term, as "LBO Lio" departed the company this past February.

While Rush has never been shy about dropping the empty tease here and there, there is reason to believe a WWE return could be in the works. Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the company's creative duties, several stars have been brought back into the fold. That said, Rush may not be a favorite of The Game's.

"For some reason I had this weird friction with Hunter (Triple H)," Rush said in November 2020. "I don't know what it was. I don't know if he thought I was too brash. I don't know if he thought I was too outspoken. I don't know what it was but me and Hunter never seemed like we saw eye to eye."

