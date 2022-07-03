Bobby Lashley's United States Championship Win Sets Up an Incredible Survivor Series 2022 Match

By Connor Casey

Bobby Lashley became a three-time WWE United States Champion on Saturday night at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, successfully forcing Austin Theory to tap out via The Hurt Lock. Shortly after Lashley's victory celebration was over, fans online immediately started speculating over what this title reign could mean, and the thought of the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November immediately came to mind. Assuming WWE will continue the Brand vs. Brand storyline that has been attached to Survivor Series for several years, "The All Mighty" will take on current Intercontinental Champion Gunther if both men are still champions by then. Fans started salivating over the possibility of that matchup and you can see some of the reactions in the list below!

WWE's next premium live event, SummerSlam, takes place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 30. Stick around for full coverage of the event! 

