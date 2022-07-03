Bobby Lashley's United States Championship Win Sets Up an Incredible Survivor Series 2022 Match
Bobby Lashley became a three-time WWE United States Champion on Saturday night at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, successfully forcing Austin Theory to tap out via The Hurt Lock. Shortly after Lashley's victory celebration was over, fans online immediately started speculating over what this title reign could mean, and the thought of the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November immediately came to mind. Assuming WWE will continue the Brand vs. Brand storyline that has been attached to Survivor Series for several years, "The All Mighty" will take on current Intercontinental Champion Gunther if both men are still champions by then. Fans started salivating over the possibility of that matchup and you can see some of the reactions in the list below!
WWE's next premium live event, SummerSlam, takes place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 30. Stick around for full coverage of the event!
All Mighty vs. Ring General
Survivor Series 2022, The All Mighty Bobby Lashley vs The Ring General Gunther.
United States Champion vs Intercontinental Champion LETS DO IT!👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/x5ml4LnoJ2— 🔥 ❌ 🅿️ GOAT GOD 🅿️🔥 ❌ #Roman2BeltsSZN (@GOATGOD_1000) July 3, 2022
Your Tribal Chief Wants It
oh my god if lashley vs. gunther/walter at survivor series…. pic.twitter.com/9Qeon9xBp9— matt (@btarskiparadox) July 3, 2022
Consider Us Intrigued
Lashley Vs Gunther?
You have intrigued me pic.twitter.com/yXKWgu8nTj— Jalen (@NiceYetSpiteful) July 3, 2022
Big Meaty Men!
Wait…Lashley won?
Lashley vs GUNTHER at Survivor Series?!?
Y’all know what time it is… pic.twitter.com/AtEjxJ0GvI— Eddie. (@YeahEJH1) July 3, 2022
The Realization
Guys?
WE ON TRACK FOR LASHLEY VS. GUNTHER AT SURVIVOR SERIES 😳— Northwest Cee (@CeeHawk) July 3, 2022
Vince Likes The Sound of That
Gunther vs Bobby lashley at survivor series pic.twitter.com/5vKZpNfbu4— Anshpreet Sethi (@SethiAnshpreet) July 3, 2022
Raise The Stakes
What if Bobby Lashley wins and they try to unify the US and intercontinental championships. Lashley vs Gunther (Walter) #MITB pic.twitter.com/IvUYWSYRxs— Justin Lawniczak (@justinlawniczak) July 3, 2022