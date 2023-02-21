WWE Legend's Appearance Scrapped for This Week's WWE Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw was supposed to feature a segment involving Trish Stratus on Bayley's "Ding Dong! Hello!" talk show segment. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported it was on the episode's run sheet prior to the show starting, but a "creative change" prompted her to leave the arena in Ottawa before the segment began. Instead, Becky Lynch and Lita interrupted Damage CTRL and wound up goading Bayley into accepting a women's tag title match on behalf of Dakota Kai (who was still using a crutch to get around during the segment) and Iyo Sky. That match will happen on next week's Raw.

There were previously reports about WWE building to a six-woman tag team match involving Lynch, Lita, Stratus and Damage CTRL, though it's unclear if it would be at WrestleMania 39 or if that's still in the cards. There's also the matter of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler wanting the women's tag titles now that Rousey is back on TV, which will directly affect whoever wins next week's tag match.

Stratus had what appeared to be her retirement match against Charlotte Flair back at the 2019 SummerSlam event, though she has teased getting in the ring with a number of other stars — including Lynch during her heel run as Raw Women's Champion last year.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (So Far)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (Rumored)

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt (Rumored)

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (Rumored)

Bayley has also made it public that she needs a match at WrestleMania after missing the last two. She was still injured during WrestleMania 38, but was merely used for talking segments during WrestleMania 37 the year prior.

"I haven't competed in the last two Wrestlemanias. Last year, I had no control of due to injury. But I will never forget the feeling of not having a match on WM 37, and I will never let that happen again. I'm going to Hollywood one way or another!!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted last week.

Do you think a six-woman tag match is the plan for WrestleMania, or should something else be done with Stratus at WrestleMania? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!