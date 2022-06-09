Vice TV Addresses Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 and New WWE Series Report

✖

Yesterday a report stated that Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, which was renewed for season 4, might be on hold. It also indicated that part of the reason why is that Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener have switched attention to a new series in partnership with WWE. This new series would be more "sanitized" in tone than Dark Side's typical episodes, but Vice TV has now addressed those reports to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, and they are saying there are inaccuracies in those reports and that more official news should be happening soon.

On Twitter Sapp wrote "I reached out to Dark Side of the Ring Creators on the news of a new series, and Dark Side being on hold. They claim there are inaccuracies in those reports, and say an official announcement should be coming soon."

I reached out to Dark Side of the Ring Creators on the news of a new series, and Dark Side being on hold. They claim there are inaccuracies in those reports, and say an official announcement should be coming soon. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 9, 2022

The original report stated that the new show in development with WWE is in a campfire talks format and focuses on the old days of wrestling. It is evidently slated for a mid-September premiere, and the report states that WWE is heavily involved with that series.

Vice TV's previous statement regarding Dark Side reads "We've heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring. We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned."

Hopefully, more clarity on this whole situation and the status of Dark Side of the Ring season 4 is given soon, as fans of the franchise definitely want to see more episodes in Dark Side's trademark style. As for WWE, they've expanded their partnership with A&E, renewing one series and introducing two others.

What do you want to see Vice do with the Dark Side of the Ring series? Let us know in the comments!