WWE Reportedly Heavily Involved With Vice TV's New Wrestling Series

✖

Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring has explored some of the most controversial moments and figures in the world of wrestling, and in the process delivered some of Vice TV's biggest ratings. Unfortunately, there's been a lack of any real news regarding season 4 of the show, and a new report from SE Scoops indicates that the series is on hold and that Vice and Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are shifting focus to a new series with WWE for the network, which WWE will reportedly be heavily involved with and will feature a more "sanitized" tone.

According to the report, a source involved with production describes the format of the new show as "campfire talks" about the old days of wrestling, and that it will be tamer and tackle less controversial subjects than what Dark Side typically explores. The report also states they've heard Vice is discussing a mid-September premiere for the show.

We've heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring. We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned. — VICE TV (@VICETV) May 2, 2022

Vice TV recently addressed several rumors around Season 4 on their official Twitter account, writing "We've heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring. We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned."

It's a bit confusing at the moment as to what is happening with Dark Side of the Ring, so hopefully we'll get some clarity on what Vice's plans are for the series and if that will live alongside this new series with WWE. As someone who truly enjoys the Dark Side series, it would be a shame to see it ride off into the sunset.

WWE and A&E recently expanded their television partnership, announcing a new season of their Legends-focused series and announcing two new shows for their 2022 and 2023 lineup. The campfire talks format could still be quite compelling, but that doesn't mean the Dark Side of the Ring series has to go away to make room for it.

What do you want to see Vice do with the Dark Side of the Ring series? Let us know in the comments!