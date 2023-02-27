A Former WWE Star is Leaving AEW

Vickie Guerrero's time in AEW is coming to a close, as Fightful Select's Righteous Reg and Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that the promotion has decided to not renew her current contract. Guerrero's current deal lasts until this July. The widow of wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero became a pillar of WWE programming for nearly a decade while serving as an onscreen authority figure and managing the likes of Edge, Michelle McCool, Layla El and Dolph Ziggler. She initially arrived in AEW in late 2019, then aligned herself with Nyla Rose as "The Native Beast's" new manager.

Guerrero worked primarily with Rose as she pursued various championships, but also worked with Andrade El Idolo and Marina Shafir. Per Sapp, she also had a backstage role working with AEW heels and various digital projects.

Vickie Guerrero on WWE's Reaction to Her AEW Jump

On top of her onscreen and behind-the-scenes work, Guerrero also hosts her Excuse Me! Podcast where she interviews various wrestling personalities. However, she revealed back in 2020 that WWE blocked all of their wrestlers from appearing on her show.

"I had asked to interview some Superstars for my podcast and they had found out I went to AEW, and now they don't even talk to me," Guerrero said at the time. "They didn't call me for two years, I hadn't heard from them. What did they expect me to do? Just to sit here and wait for them to call so I could do some work? I love wrestling. I love to work in the ring. And if someone is giving me an opportunity to go and show up and have some fun, then I should be able to because I'm not obligated to anybody."

"I just don't understand," she added. "To be part of a promotion, or anyone, you should encourage the people that are in the other promotions because it's about everyone showing their talent and their craft. I think there's enough jobs out there, and promotions, to let everybody work and to let everyone contribute to what they want to do in the industry. So when someone told me I couldn't interview the Superstars because I went to AEW, I was just like, 'Wow. They're gonna be like that.'"

