Vickie Guerrero Corrects Fan’s SummerSlam Botch Criticism

Vickie Guerrero has been part of several memorable matches over the years, and one such match was a 2005 Ladder Match at SummerSlam between two of the greats in Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio. That match came up recently when someone tagged her on Twitter in a tweet that said they read that she missed her cue during that match. Guerrero replied to the Twitter user and shot that theory down, breaking down what happened with a few parting words.

The original tweet read “Yes – and I read where she missed her cue on that ladder match.” Guerrero revealed that it was not any sort of missing cue or botch and that there was an easily explained reason for the delay in pushing over the ladder.

Guerrero wrote “Hey genius…I didn’t miss my cue….Rey was under the ladder and it was not safe for me to run and push the ladder…I was told to wait until Rey was out of the way. #stayinyourlane”

The spot in question happened when Eddie was about to go up the ladder and win the match, which by the way was a match to determine who would have custody over Reys son Dominik. There’s a lot to process there so if you haven’t watched that whole storyline, well, it’s something.

In any case, the blowoff match happened at SummerSlam, and at one point Vickie got involved and pushed over the ladder while Eddie was on it. Then she pinned him down with the ladder to keep him from winning and to give Rey time. Thanks to comments from Eddie during the match (he could be heard saying “where the f*** is Vickie?” And some improvisation, it appears Vickie was initially supposed to be out sooner, but as she explained, WWE officials told her to come in later because of safety, and then she hit her spot and things moved forward.

That whole F-bomb from Eddie part has been edited from the Peacock version, though those who saw it live will remember it. In any case, this is a reminder that if you come for Vickie, you better come with facts, otherwise you’re getting served.