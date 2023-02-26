Who Is Komander? A Closer Look at the Luchador Debuting on This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW announced on this week's AEW Ramapge that this year's Face of the Revolution Ladder Match will take place on the March 1 episode of AEW Dynamite rather than at the Revolution pay-per-view on March. 5. The ladder match will still be for a shot at the TNT Championship — currently held by Samoa Joe — and the eight competitors were confirmed during the announcement: Eddie Kingston, Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Action Andretti, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, AR Fox and Komander. But if you only the big two US pro wrestling promotions, you probably won't recognize that final name on the list.

The 24-year-old luchador has been wrestling since 2012 and has been wrestling with Lucha Libre AAA since 2019. His US debut wouldn't come until June 2022 when he'd take part in a seven-way scramble match at a GCW pay-per-view in New York City. Komander has since worked for GCW, MLW, PWG (making it to the semifinals of this year's Battle of Los Angeles before losing to Takeshita), AIW and various Mexican promotions. He was also at the Ric Flair's Last Match event last summer in Nashville as one of the many competitors in the Bunkhouse Battle Royale during the event's kickoff show. A quick glance at his highlight reel shows that he'll probably be bringing some insane high spots to Wednesday's ladder match.

This is your introduction to Komander, the man AEW is bringing in for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.



He's going to blow some minds come Wednesday.

AEW Dynamite Card This Week (March 1, 2023)

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Action Andretti, Eddie Kingston, Sammy Guevara, Komander, Ortiz, AR Fox

Casino Tag Team Battle Royale

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill

FTW Championship: Hook vs. Matt Hardy

Toni Storm vs. Riho

Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon

