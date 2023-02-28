Keith Lee Reveals He Has Another AEW Entrance Song Already Written (Exclusive)

Keith Lee recently celebrated one year in AEW. The Limitless One joined the promotion in February 2022, debuting as a mystery opponent for Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match qualifier. While the Atlantic City crowd figured out the mystery as soon as "FOR HE IS LIMITLESS" appeared on the tron, the opening chords of the former NXT Champion's theme made it crystal clear: "Who am I? I. Am. Keith. Lee." This Mikey Ruckus-produced track immediately won over AEW audiences, often praised as one of the young promotion's best original compositions of entrance music.

That said, "I AM" is missing one key component of a Keith Lee theme song, that being a Keith Lee verse. Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley, Lee revealed that he has another song already written but is unsure if it will make its way to AEW TV.

"Interestingly enough, I have written another song that is more in touch with this evolution that I want to do, but they seem very fond of the current music and obviously I enjoy it," Lee said. "So until that time comes, I'm not going to worry about it very much. I definitely have a certain flavor or taste in what I enjoy for myself. If that time comes then I'll do it. But until then, Ruckus has got things pretty much on lock."

Lee added that this new song would be completely separate and not necessarily a remix of his current theme. It would likely pair with Lee's "evolution" that he mentioned, as his return to AEW TV featured him rocking all-white hair as well as a new robe in a backstage segment.

"I actually noticed my first gray hairs when I was around 16 years old," Lee said regarding his current locks. "My mother had a full head of gray hair at like six years old, and she blessed me with the early access, if you will. So I decided because I am who I am and I know that I'll make it work regardless. I'm going to be a trendsetter."

As of this writing, Lee does not have a match locked in for AEW Revolution but all signs point to him mixing it up with former tag partner Swerve Strickland. The unit once known as Swerve in Our Glory imploded this past December, with Strickland forming his own faction to take out Lee. Lee has since returned to AEW programming to take the fight to Strickland and the Mogul Affiliates, recently seen standing side-by-side with Dustin Rhodes. This could mean a tag match with Lee and Rhodes battling Strickland and one of his Mogul Affiliates could be in store for AEW Revolution if a straight-up singles bout doesn't take place.

AEW Revolution goes down this Sunday, March 5th.