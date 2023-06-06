Vince McMahon Backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw, Makes "Significant" Changes

Since returning to the company this past January, many within WWE have reportedly tip-toed around the looming notion of Vince McMahon fully reassuming his company powers. The longtime WWE executive has his corporate control once again, as he serves as the chairman of the board, but day-to-day creative responsibilities remain in the hands of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. That being said, McMahon has still retained final say, and has utilized that power on a number of occasions to make last-minute changes to WWE broadcasts, with the Monday Night Raw after WWE WrestleMania 39 being the most infamous example yet.

According to reports, that was also the case this past Monday. PWInsider reported that McMahon was present at Monday Night Raw around 6:30 PM ET, with Fightful Select adding that talent were not surprised due to the show emanating from Hartford, Connecticut, a short trip from WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut.

While there is no word on what specific segments McMahon's fingerprints were on, it was noted that he "changed a significant part of the show" and made those alterations "just a couple of hours before" Monday Night Raw went on the air.

In years past, McMahon was known to make sporadically change Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown scripts, often either hours before or during the broadcasts themselves. Those changes often altered the entire show, while recently rumblings seem to indicate that McMahon's shifts have only impacted a couple of individual segments.

"We're lucky to have Vince. We're lucky to have Paul in control of creative," WWE CEO Nick Khan said this past April. "We're lucky that the set up that Vince created, that the company could continue to exist, even when Vince stepped out for that five month period, the company kept flowing. We think the best organizations are set up that way and that's the way Vince set up WWE."

