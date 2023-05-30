Vince McMahon Making "Regular Changes" to WWE Creative

Vince McMahon is back. The longtime WWE executive returned to his corporate positions this past January, ending his six-month retirement from the sports-entertainment industry. McMahon's return came amidst a desire to sell WWE to a parent company, which would eventually materialize three months later when a deal was agreed to with Endeavor. Endeavor's purchase of WWE is set to see their new acquisition merge with their other combat-based league, UFC, once the deal officially goes through. Per this merger, McMahon will remain as WWE Chairman but will stay out of day-to-day management, as he emphasized he would not be "in the weeds" of company creative anymore.

As evident by the Monday Night Raw after WWE WrestleMania 39, that was reportedly a bit of a half-truth. McMahon reportedly heavily rewrote that episode of WWE TV which led to a sharp decline in backstage morale. McMahon has been less involved in WWE creative since, but his fingerprints have still been peppered on the product.

According to Fightful Select, McMahon has continued to make "regular changes" to WWE shows from a remote capacity in recent weeks. Despite these shifts, the roster has been "assured repeatedly" that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains head of creative. By comparison to WrestleMania weekend, which saw McMahon sitting in on shows in-person, McMahon's remote role has been said to be significantly lighter. Several of Fightful's sources are of the belief that McMahon "realized the chaos that just being backstage caused" which is why he is working remotely.

This report comes weeks after word emerged that McMahon had pitched several ideas for future feuds for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which were reportedly scoffed at because they did not make any sense. While McMahon's power ultimately gives him final say, it appears that there is more of a collaborative effort nowadays compared to years past.

"Paul is in charge of creative. If he wants input from Vince or Vince has ideas that he and Paul are going to communicate, that's always going to be the case," WWE CEO Nick Khan said in April. "We're lucky to have Vince. We're lucky to have Paul in control of creative. We're lucky that the set up that Vince created, that the company could continue to exist, even when Vince stepped out for that five month period, the company kept flowing. We think the best organizations are set up that way and that's the way Vince set up WWE."