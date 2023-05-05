Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Teases AEW Content on Max

All Elite Wrestling content is exclusive to Warner Bros. Discovery. Tony Khan's young promotion has been partnered with WBD for close to four years now, airing weekly television programs like AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage on Warner networks such as TBS and TNT, respectively, while the company's pay-per-views are made available on Warner premium service Bleacher Report Live. The recent cancellation of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, two YouTube-based wrestling shows, came as a result of Warner and AEW restructuring their broadcast deal to make All Elite content exist solely on WBD platforms. This has raised questions regarding whether AEW will continue to play with platforms that it has already worked on (TBS, B/R Live) or if it will expand to other WBD avenues.

All eyes turn to Max when that conversation comes up. The newly-renamed HBO Max serves as WBD's streaming service and hosts content from across Warner's extensive intellectual property sandbox, from Harry Potter to Game of Thrones. With AEW existing under the WBD umbrella, it long seemed like just a matter of time before the wrestling company's tape library was made available on Max.

While the entire AEW catalog remains vaulted, recent comments from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav tease that the currently forbidden door between AEW and Max may be opened soon. Speaking on the WBD earnings call, Zaslav noted that the media giant is actively working on the Max lineup for when the rebranded streaming service officially relaunches later this month. Zaslav specifically mentioned sports as being something they were looking to include on the streamer.

This fuels rumors that August's AEW ALL IN: London will streamed on Max. As of this writing, AEW has yet to announce how its United Kingdom debut will be available to watch, which has led many to speculate that it could be the company's first event to air on a streaming service. If that rumor does come to fruition, it could open the door for more AEW premium events and backlogged content to be showcased on Max.

"There's a lot of interest in this library as well as the new weekly content we continue to produce each week," Khan said earlier this year. "I do think there's a lot of demand for the library and it makes a lot of sense for us to try to make that AEW library available to fans all over the world on demand."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on AEW's streaming future.