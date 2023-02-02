Report: AEW Potentially Launching a Streaming Service

All Elite Wrestling is considering launching its own streaming service, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The outlet posted a feature on the young promotion and its owner, Tony Khan, on Thursday which noted, "AEW is also considering starting a streaming service, likely through a deal with its broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to a person familiar with management's thinking, who asked not to be named. Last year, AEW broke $100 million in annual revenue for the first time, the person says."

AEW first launched as a pro wrestling promotion at the start of 2019 and within months it had a television deal locked in with Warner Bros. Discovery (then WarnerMedia) to air AEW Dynamite each Wednesday night live on TNT. That deal has since expanded to where Dynamite airs live on Wednesdays on TBS, Rampage airs for an hour on TNT on Friday nights (sometimes live, though often taped after that week's Dynamite episodes) and taped quarterly Battle of the Belts specials air on TNT. The company's pay-per-views air in the United States via Bleacher Report, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

AEW's Ring of Honor Future

Khan also purchased the Ring of Honor promotion last year, and on top of signing many of its former stars and featuring them on AEW programming, three pay-per-views took place in 2022. It was announced following the Final Battle event in December that a weekly ROH television show would begin in 2023 and would air on HonorClub, the over-the-top streaming service ROH initially launched in 2018. It's unclear if this new reported streaming service and HonorClub would be kept separate or combine in some fashion. Stay tuned for further details.

Khan also indicated during his announcement about the ROH weekly product that New Japan would play a role in the programming. The Japanese promotion recently announced that its US program, NJPW Strong, would be getting a reboot this year.

There are a lot of interesting partnerships and possibilities with great wrestling companies," Khan said at the time. "Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling had a great working relationship we are rekindling. We are looking to rekindle that long relationship. Ring of Honor may be in the strongest position they've ever been in its 20 years. It's the perfect time to take the training wheels off."